State officials to discuss transportation in Cecil County

By: Associated Press September 30, 2016

ELKTON — Maryland transportation officials will be discussing transportation investments in Cecil County. Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn is scheduled to join State Highway Administrator Greg Johnson and other officials on Friday in Elkton. It's the fifth stop on the department's tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore city to update local officials and the public on Gov. ...

