Trone company fined for illegal campaign donations

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 30, 2016

A company owned by an influential liquor retailer, Democratic party fundraiser and former congressional candidate has been fined $60,000 for illegal contributions and has agreed to make an additional $90,000 charitable contribution to a state campaign fund. Retail Services & Systems, Inc. was cited by the Office of the State Prosecutor for making $268,000 in over-contributions to political ...

