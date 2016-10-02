Quantcast
MSBA practice management expert Pat Yevics retires

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2016

Pat Yevics, who shaped how the Maryland State Bar Association helps solo attorneys and small firms set up successful practices, retired as director of law office management assistance on Friday after nearly 25 years in the role. Although she hasn’t left the association completely — after a month off, Yevics will return for a six-month, contracted ...

