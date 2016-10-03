Quantcast
$61M apartment investment shows continued optimism in Owings Mills

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 3, 2016

A $61.1 million investment in an apartment complex in Owings Mills shows continued confidence in an area of Baltimore County that has attracted a flood of investment in recent years. Continental Realty Corp. has purchased the Riverstone at Owings Mills, a garden-style apartment development, with 324 apartments and a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three bedroom ...

