New bus from Baltimore to Aberdeen Proving Ground

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

A new commuter bus route is being rolled out from Baltimore to Aberdeen Proving Ground. The Maryland Transit Administration is launching the new route on Monday. The new service is one of three new or improved commuter bus services that are being added as part of the BaltimoreLink initiative. Aberdeen Proving Ground is about 30 miles north of ...

