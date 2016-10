Chesapeake Urology recently welcomed urologist Benjamin R. Cohen, M.D., to the practice. A general urologist, Cohen’s clinical areas of focus also include urologic oncology, 3D Ultrasound/MRI fusion prostate cancer biopsy, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, male incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia and erectile dysfunction.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.