CIVIL LITIGATION ATTORNEY

Miller & Zois, LLC is a boutique personal injury firm located in downtown Baltimore. We are looking for an attorney with 3-5 years of civil litigation experience. Insurance defense, personal injury, and medical malpractice experience is a plus but is not necessary. To be considered for the position, all applicants must submit a cover letter that includes salary requirements, a resume, and a writing sample. Salary is based on experience; we have an extensive benefits package which includes: HSA account, health insurance, dental and vision coverage, disability insurance, life insurance, garage parking, 401K, and a leave policy. Please send requested information to laurazois@millerandzois.com

