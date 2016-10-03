Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm’s product hastens growth of muscle cells from stem cells

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

A Baltimore firm on Monday launched a product that it says  will dramatically shorten the time needed to develop human skeletal muscle cells from stem cells. Elixirgen LLC, a biotechnology firm located at the Science + Technology Park at Johns Hopkins, says its new biological reagent Quick-Muscle 1.0 develops the muscle cells in four or five days days, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100