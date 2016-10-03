Quantcast
Don't Miss

Eric DeVito | Stone Mattheis

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

DeVito, Eric STONE MATTHEISEric DeVito, a principal with the law firm Stone Mattheis Xenopoulos & Brew, was named  chair of the board of directors with Monarch Academy Anne Arundel County, which includes Monarch Academy Merritt Campus, a public charter school in Glen Burnie, and Monarch Global Academy, a public contract school in Laurel. DeVito represents the firm’s real estate and industrial clients in contract negotiations, state and federal regulatory proceedings, utility programs, legislative initiatives and transactional issues, particularly in matters related to land use, zoning, electric power supply, natural gas, electric power transmission and site development.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100