Eric DeVito | Stone Mattheis

Eric DeVito, a principal with the law firm Stone Mattheis Xenopoulos & Brew, was named chair of the board of directors with Monarch Academy Anne Arundel County, which includes Monarch Academy Merritt Campus, a public charter school in Glen Burnie, and Monarch Global Academy, a public contract school in Laurel. DeVito represents the firm’s real estate and industrial clients in contract negotiations, state and federal regulatory proceedings, utility programs, legislative initiatives and transactional issues, particularly in matters related to land use, zoning, electric power supply, natural gas, electric power transmission and site development.

