Erin Guiffre, Christopher Jeffries, Diona F. Howard-Nicolas and Allison Midei | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham has elected attorneys Erin Guiffre and Christopher Jeffries as principals and welcomed Diona F. Howard-Nicolas and Allison Midei to its firm.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s real estate practice, Guiffre handles financing transactions, leasing arrangements, residential and commercial land development deals and real estate acquisitions and dispositions. Her large-scale urban development transactions include the ongoing representation of the developer of Howard County’s largest transit-oriented community in a $100 million LEED certified construction project.

An accomplished trial lawyer with an active practice, Jeffries handles a full range of commercial disputes in trial and appellate courts, including breaches of contract and business defamation cases. He has significant experience defending individuals and businesses in personal injury actions, particularly claims against property owners for alleged lead paint exposure. Jeffries also has a keen interest in civil rights and other social justice concerns and has significant trial experience representing police officers for alleged civil rights violations.

Howard-Nicolas focuses her practice on litigation matters. Midei, who joins the firm’s litigation practice after serving as a law clerk to the Hon. Kim R. Gibson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Before her federal clerkship, Midei was an associate in the New York office of a London-based international law firm.

