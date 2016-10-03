Quantcast
Don't Miss

Facebook launches new ‘marketplace’ for buying, selling

By: Associated Press Barbara Ortutay October 3, 2016

NEW YORK — Facebook says some 450 million people use its site — mainly the "Groups" feature — to buy and sell stuff locally, anything from cars to baby clothes to furniture. Now, the company is launching a separate "marketplace" section that seeks to make it easier to do this. The last time Facebook tried its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100