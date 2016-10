The Bnai Zion Foundation will honor Guy Flynn, Esq., a partner at DLA Piper; Brian Gibbons, chairman of the board and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons; and Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, for their philanthropic efforts at a fundraising dinner Nov. 3 at Woodholme Country Club.

