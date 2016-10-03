Lockheed Martin receives $49M U.S. Army contract

Quantcast
October 3, 2016

The U.S. Army awarded Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin a $49.3 million contract to upgrade the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) on the AH-64E Apache helicopter. Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will produce an additional 42 Modernized Day Sensor Assembly (M-DSA) upgrade kits and spares for the U.S. Army as part of Lot 1 production. Production will take place at ...

