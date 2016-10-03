Md. boy promises not to kill himself after drawing a lynching

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



MONTGOMERY VILLAGE — An 11-year-old Maryland boy has signed a contract promising not to attempt suicide after he drew a picture depicting a black man hanging from a tree, with two Ku Klux Klansmen nearby. Montgomery Village Middle School student Tidiani Epps Jr. tells The Washington Post that the drawing, entitled "Black Lives Matter," was meant ...