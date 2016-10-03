Quantcast
Maryland’s business with Wells Fargo up to attorney general, BPW

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 3, 2016

As some states are reconsidering their relationships with Wells Fargo after the revelation that it opened millions of unauthorized accounts for its customers, the issue of whether Maryland can do the same — and whether it will — has yet to be determined. Maryland treasury officials said Monday that the state agency is not evaluating its relationship with Wells Fargo, as ...

