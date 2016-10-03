Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. court disbars attorney who fabricated evidence to hide ‘lack of competence’

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 3, 2016

A Baltimore County attorney who failed to competently represent two clients and then obstructed the disciplinary process by ignoring requests for information from Bar Counsel and misrepresenting the work she completed for clients has been disbarred by the state’s top court. In a unanimous opinion filed on Friday, the Court of Appeals explained its reasons for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100