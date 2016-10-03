Melissa Theriault | Energy Products Distribution

Baltimore-based Energy Products Distribution has hired Melissa Theriault as its new sales representative. She has 20 years of experience in lead generation, negotiation and building profitable relationships. Theriault will help EPD expand its business opportunities in the New England region. EPD is a 3M-Authorized Distributor of 3M Window Film Products and 3M Paint Protection Films in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, eastern Midwest and southeast U.S.

