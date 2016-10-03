Quantcast
MGM casino to open Dec. 8 in National Harbor

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

OXON HILL — The MGM National Harbor casino near the nation's capital is scheduled to open Dec. 8. MGM Resorts International made the announcement on Monday. The Las Vegas-style casino in Maryland near the banks of the Potomac River will have more than 125,000 square feet of casino space. It will have about 3,300 slot machines. The $1.4 ...

