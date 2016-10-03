Quantcast
Don't Miss

MLSC to present 2016 Legal Services Awards at Dec. 5 reception

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

Seven 2016 Legal Services Award recipients, selected by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation Board of Directors, will be honored at MLSC’s annual awards reception Dec. 5 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. The Hon. Karen A. Murphy Jensen, a retired judge of the Circuit Court of Caroline County, will receive the Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100