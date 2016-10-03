Niela Magwood-Phoenix | Vaya Pharma

VAYA Pharma , a medical foods company and specialty division of Enzymotec Ltd., announced the appointment of Niela Magwood-Phoenix as director of human resources. Magwood-Phoenix brings a strong background in human resources management, having previously served as director of human resources for SMART Pain Management. Magwood-Phoenix has also held senior human resources roles with Ravenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Benelogic and Planned Parenthood of Maryland. Magwood-Phoenix has a master’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Morgan State University. She is PHR and SHRM-CP certified.

