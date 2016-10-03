Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak at JHU in Nov.

Still feeling the Bern? Expect to be feeling the Bern even after Election Day? Have no fear.

U.S. Senator and recent presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will speak at Johns Hopkins University Nov. 17, according to the university’s campus newspaper, The News-Letter.

Sanders will speak as part of the undergraduate-run Milton S. Eisenhower Symposium speakers series at an event co-hosted with the student-run Foreign Affairs Symposium.

Other speakers slated to take part in the MSE symposium are Black Lives Matter activist and recent Baltimore mayoral candidate DeRay Mckesson, speaking on Oct. 20; lawyer and Sirius Radio founder Martine Rothblatt on Oct. 26 and sociologist and physician Nicholas Christakis.