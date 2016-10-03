Stuart Ritter | PNC Financial Services Group

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

Stuart RitterThe PNC Financial Services Group announced that Stuart L. Ritter, CFP has joined its asset management group as a senior resident for wealth strategy focusing on retirement solutions. Ritter has held diverse advisory, teaching, research and communications roles. Most recently, he was senior financial planner and vice president of the Financial Planning Services Group at T. Rowe Price Associates, a position he assumed in 2009.

