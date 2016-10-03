Quantcast
Supreme Court will not re-hear immigration case

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has declined an Obama administration request to break its recent tie over plans to protect millions of immigrants, when a ninth justice is on the bench. The justices on Monday rejected the appeal with no comment. The high court split 4-4 in late June, effectively killing the White House's plans to ...

