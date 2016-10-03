Quantcast
Don't Miss

Supreme Court rejects appeal under NC racial bias law

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from four former death row inmates in North Carolina who claimed systemic racial bias contributed to their death sentences. The justices said Monday they will not disturb a state Supreme Court ruling that could result in new death sentences for the three African-American and one Native ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100