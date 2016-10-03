Quantcast
Supreme Court rejects NCAA appeal of O’Bannon case

By: Associated Press Ralph D. Russo October 3, 2016

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the NCAA's appeal of the Ed O'Bannon case, leaving in place lower court rulings that found amateurism rules for big-time college basketball and football players violated federal antitrust law. The justices on Monday rejected the appeal in a class-action lawsuit originally filed by O'Bannon, a former UCLA basketball star, ...

