Supreme Court won’t hear appeal over police stun gun use

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from police officers challenging new restrictions on their ability to use Taser guns on people trying to resist arrest. The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that said police should not use stun guns on suspects trying to evade custody if they pose no ...

