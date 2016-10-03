Quantcast
Justices to referee states’ uncashed money orders dispute

By: Associated Press October 3, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to referee a dispute between Delaware and 23 states over more than $150 million in uncashed money orders. The justices on Monday stepped into the dispute involving uncashed money orders from Dallas-based MoneyGram, which has been submitting unclaimed money to Delaware. The other states say the MoneyGram checks should be ...

