Supreme Court rejects Whitey Bulger appeal

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has turned away James "Whitey" Bulger's appeal of his racketeering convictions and life sentence. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place Bulger's convictions for playing a role in 11 murders and many other crimes. The 87-year-old Bulger was a fugitive for 17 years until his arrest in 2011. A ...