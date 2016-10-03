Quantcast
Suzanne Schwertman | Md. Public Television

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

Schwertman, Suznane MD PUBLIC TV mugSuzanne Schwertman has joined Maryland Public Television as the station’s newest vice president and its chief financial officer, succeeding Marty Jacobs who retired at the end of June. Schwertman resides in Frederick. Most recently both the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the Maryland School for the Deaf, Schwertman held those dual posts for nearly 17 years. Earlier, she served as the deputy chief of general accounting for the State of Maryland’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and, prior to that, as fiscal specialist for the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents in Rockville. In her new role at MPT, Schwertman directs the activities of eight team members in the finance and accounting department and staffs the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission’s Budget and Compensation Committee. She also serves on the MPT audit committee and both the audit and investment committees of the MPT Foundation, Inc.

