Walker & Dunlop originates $469M multifamily portfolio

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2016

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday that it originated a $469 million portfolio backed by 13 multifamily properties. The 7-year Freddie Mac floating rate loans include two years of interest-only payments followed by 30-year amortization schedules. The underlying loans in the portfolio rate locked and closed over the course of the second and ...

