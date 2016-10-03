Walker & Dunlop originates $469M multifamily portfolio

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday that it originated a $469 million portfolio backed by 13 multifamily properties. The 7-year Freddie Mac floating rate loans include two years of interest-only payments followed by 30-year amortization schedules. The underlying loans in the portfolio rate locked and closed over the course of the second and ...