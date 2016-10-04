$5.3M Howard County estate slated for auction

A 16,000-square-foot home previously listed at $5.3 million with swimming pool, indoor basketball court and movie theater heads to auction on Saturday.

DeCaro Auctions International will handle the absolute auction of the property, at 13516 Paternal Gift Drive, in Highland.

The estate is located on a 1.369 acre lot in the Paternal Gift Farm community. The property features seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and five half bathrooms. At the rear of the property, the sprawling space includes a koi pond, fire pit and spa with cascading waterfall.

DeCaro has scheduled a final open house for the property between 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday.