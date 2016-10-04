Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. man sues for false arrest, malicious prosecution in theft case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2016

The co-owner of a nonprofit urban farm filed suit against two Baltimore Police Department officers last week alleging they arrested him for theft without probable cause and damaged his reputation and business interests. Nkemakonam Obineme was arrested in August 2015 and accused of stealing a dirt bike, according to the complaint filed in Baltimore City Circuit ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100