Baltimore settles case with woman claiming false arrest outside club

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2016

The Baltimore Board of Estimates is expected to approve a $100,000 settlement Wednesday to a woman who alleged she was wrongfully arrested outside of a nightclub in 2012 when police attempted to break up a fight. Cierra Brooks filed suit in Baltimore City Circuit Court in August 2015 alleging battery, false arrest, negligence, and a violation ...

