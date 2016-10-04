Quantcast
EEOC alleges manufacturer fired employee who complained of harassment

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2016

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a federal lawsuit against a Havre de Grace plastics manufacturing company, alleging it fired a temporary worker after she complained of sexual harassment. Carrie Vargas was assigned by a temporary employment agency to work at Plastipak Packaging Inc.’s Havre de Grace facility as a materials handler in 2014, according ...

