Eyeing European growth, Discovery hires CFO from German broadcaster

By: Bloomberg Stefan Nicola October 4, 2016

Discovery Communications Inc., the U.S. cable-TV company that’s on a growth spurt in Europe, named Gunnar Wiedenfels chief financial officer, plucking an executive from Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Wiedenfels, 39, will join around April 1, Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery said Tuesday in a statement. In 18 months as CFO at ProSiebenSat.1, Wiedenfels oversaw a number of ...

