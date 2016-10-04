Eyeing European growth, Discovery hires CFO from German broadcaster

Share this: Email

Discovery Communications Inc., the U.S. cable-TV company that’s on a growth spurt in Europe, named Gunnar Wiedenfels chief financial officer, plucking an executive from Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Wiedenfels, 39, will join around April 1, Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery said Tuesday in a statement. In 18 months as CFO at ProSiebenSat.1, Wiedenfels oversaw a number of ...