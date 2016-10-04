FEATURED MOVER | Scott Rifkin, M.D., JMore

Entrepreneur and physician Dr. Scott Rifkin, the co-founder and CEO of Mid-Atlantic Health Care LLC, has been named publisher of JMore, a magazine for the Jewish communities living in Baltimore and Howard counties. The magazine is a product of Maryland Jewish Media, a new multimedia company founded by Rifkin that offers the monthly magazine, a website (jmoreliving.com) and social media platforms that serves the Jewish community of the Baltimore metropolitan region. JMore is expected to have a full-time staff of nine as well as 20 freelance writers and reporters. Mid-Atlantic Health Care owns 21 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT SCOTT RIFKIN, M.D.

Resides in:

Owings Mills

Education:

Medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine

As a doctor, How did you cultivate an interest in publishing?

I’ve been an investor in PressBox for a number of years and see publishing as a way to give back to the community.

If you had not chosen medicine or publishing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have been a 5 foot 11 inch Jewish NBA center!

Recent vacation:

I just got back from a trip to Botswana and Zimbabwe to see their animals on safari. I’m on the Board of the wonderful Maryland zoo and this trip really gave me a perspective on how important zoos are for those animals that have been challenged for survival.

When I want to relax, I … :

I love working, and I feel stressed if I’m not working. I do also have an extensive vegetable garden.

Favorite movie:

My favorite movie of all time is “Field of Dreams.” The last scene, where he plays catch with his father, brings me to the edge of tears every time.

Favorite quotation:

As an entrepreneur, I live by “Often wrong, but never in doubt.”

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.