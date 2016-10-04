112 LAYOFFS: Harte Hanks to close Baltimore County plant

Share this: Email

More than 100 workers will lose their jobs and about 50 will be allowed to telecommute or relocate as a global marketing services firm plans to close its high-volume printing site in Baltimore County. San Antonio-based Harte Hanks Inc. plans to close its presses and offices on Annapolis Road, with layoffs starting Nov. 18. Harte Hanks is closing the printing ...