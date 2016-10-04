Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hendrick Automotive Group selects MGH as agency of record

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2016

MGH, a Baltimore-based marketing communications agency, announced Tuesday it has been appointed the media buying agency of record for Hendrick Automotive Group. MGH was selected after an extensive and competitive request for proposal process in Hendrick Automotive Group's search to consolidate its media planning and buying services for all of its dealerships through one agency. Hendrick Automotive ...

