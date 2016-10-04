Jeremy Gworek | Albrecht Engineering

Jeremy Gworek, PE has been named a project manager with Albrecht Engineering, a consulting firm with offices in Baltimore, Virginia and the District of Columbia, providing engineering design, analysis, construction management and geographic information systems services. Gworek will be responsible for managing all of the water and wastewater projects at Albrecht Engineering. Gworek is a structural engineer with more than seven years of experience in the design of water and wastewater structures. His projects include the DC Water Clean Rivers Project Division D, Cabin Branch Wastewater Pumping Station, and upgrades to wastewater treatment plants including the Eastern Correctional Institute, Conococheague, and Fritz Island. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

