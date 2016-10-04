Quantcast
Don't Miss

Joseph Cassilly, veteran Harford County state’s attorney, will retire Jan. 1

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2016

Saying “I’ve been here long enough,” longtime Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly announced Tuesday that he will retire Jan. 1.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100