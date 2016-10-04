Quantcast
Don't Miss

Kennedy Krieger breaking ground on $46M outpatient center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2016

Kennedy Krieger Institute on Wednesday is scheduled to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for its outpatient center serving children with autism and other cognitive and behavioral affective disorders. The eight-story, 130,000-square-foot Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Building at Kennedy Krieger Institute, at 801 N. Broadway, is an extension of the institute’s existing outpatient center that serves patients with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100