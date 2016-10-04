Kennedy Krieger breaking ground on $46M outpatient center

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Kennedy Krieger Institute on Wednesday is scheduled to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for its outpatient center serving children with autism and other cognitive and behavioral affective disorders. The eight-story, 130,000-square-foot Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Building at Kennedy Krieger Institute, at 801 N. Broadway, is an extension of the institute’s existing outpatient center that serves patients with ...