Leadership Maryland application deadline approaches

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2016

The deadline for applications to be considered for the 2017 class of Leadership Maryland is Oct. 31. Applications must be mailed in or submitted online at www.LeadershipMD.org by  5 p.m. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Applications ...

