Man convicted of murder in shooting death in Harford County

By: Associated Press October 4, 2016

BEL AIR — A Harford County jury has convicted a man in of second-degree murder in a shooting last year in Perryman. The State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that the jury on Friday also convicted 38-year-old James Ashford of assault in the death of 28-year-old Joshua Allen Walter. Prosecutors say on Aug. 25, 2015, ...

