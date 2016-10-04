Quantcast
Marriott opens its first hotel in sub-Saharan Africa

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2016

Marriott International Inc. on Tuesday officially opened the doors of its first Marriott Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda. The opening brings the Marriott Hotel brand to sub-Saharan Africa for the first time. The 254-room Marriott is among the country's biggest and most luxurious properties, the company said in a statement. Marriott worked with community organizations to help staff the hotel ...

