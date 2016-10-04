Quantcast
Hogan undergoes last chemotherapy treatment

By: Associated Press October 4, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he has undergone his last chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The Republican governor posted on his Facebook page Monday a picture that showed him in a medical setting with an IV drip. Hogan is sitting on a chair and flexing both biceps in a pose. The governor was diagnosed with B-cell ...

