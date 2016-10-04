Quantcast
Don't Miss

Company files another protest against Maryland’s lottery director

By: Associated Press Brian Witte October 4, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A company already protesting the Maryland lottery's recommendation on a $262 million contract has filed a second protest specifically aimed at the lottery director. IGT Global Solutions Corp. filed the protest this week. It cites lottery Director Gordon Medenica's internal email to staff about IGT's protest against a recommendation to award the contract to ...

