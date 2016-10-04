Quantcast
Md. student arrested after threats from clown-themed account

By: Associated Press October 4, 2016

RIVERDALE — Prince George's County police have arrested a teenager accused of setting up a clown-themed Twitter account that he used to threaten students at his high school in Riverdale, Maryland. Police said in a news release that the unidentified juvenile was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including making a threat of mass violence. Authorities ...

