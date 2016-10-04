Quantcast
Media Works expands office space

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2016

Media Works Ltd., a Baltimore-based integrated marketing agency, has expanded its office space on Clarkview Road in Mt. Washington. The larger facility, which is nearly double in size, features extra working areas, a new conference room and a large communal room where employees, partners and clients can engage and collaborate. Without having to relocate, Media Works’ expansion ...

