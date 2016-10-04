Medifast names new CEO, grants signing bonus

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Owings Mills-based Medifast Inc. has named a new chief executive officer. Daniel R. Chard was chosen by a search committee led by Michael McDonald, the previous CEO, who will remain with Medifast as executive chairman of the board. Chard was also named to the company's board of directors, giving that body 10 members. Chard has more than 25 ...