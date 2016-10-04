Quantcast
DC to consider new Metro oversight board with Md., Va.

By: Associated Press October 4, 2016

WASHINGTON  — The D.C. Council is considering a bill to create a new, more robust oversight body for the Metro transit system. Two council committees will hold a hearing Tuesday on the bill, which would establish a compact between the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia to create the oversight board. After it's approved in the District, ...

